Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Trisha Krishnan celebrates Friendship Day with besties: 'Saturday, lets go'. See pics from their party
tamil cinema

Trisha Krishnan celebrates Friendship Day with besties: 'Saturday, lets go'. See pics from their party

Actor Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from her party with friends as they celebrated Friendship Day. See here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Trisha Krishnan will be seen next in Ponniyin Selvan.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who will join the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan soon, celebrated Friendship Day in style with her friends. She took to Instagram stories to share pictures from their Saturday night party.

Last seen in Tamil thriller Paramapadham Vilayattu, Trisha shared pictures from the party with her friends.

On the career front, Trisha Krishnan last year starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya.

In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the leading lady. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

Trisha spent Friendship Day eve with her close friends.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted.

It’s been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

Also read: Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off wedding: 'If you don’t wear...'

Trisha also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi, which is gearing up for direct-OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release.

In August, Trisha is expected to join the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in Puducherry where the final schedule of the movie is being shot. This will be Trisha’s second collaboration with Mani Ratnam after Aayutha Ezhuthu.

trisha krishnan mani ratnam ponniyin selvan happy friendship day

