Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video

Telugu film Acharya is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST

The teaser of actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya will be unveiled on January 29 at 4.05 pm, its makers announced on Wednesday. The film is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.

Director Koratala Siva took to Twitter to make the announcement about the teaser release date. He wrote: “Dear @KChiruTweets sir, The Doors to Dharmasthali will open on 29th Jan at 4:05 PM (sic).”


If everything goes as planned, Acharya will hit the screens this summer. The film stars Sonu Sood as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, the team of Acharya recently gave Kajal Aggarwal a grand welcome as she joined the sets. Kajal came in as a replacement for Trisha, who was originally signed as the leading lady.

Last March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Amidst rumours that Kajal had also opted out citing unavailability of dates, the makers clarified that she’s very much part of the film.

In Acharya, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

It will be the second time that Kajal will be paired with Chiranjeevi. She was part of the actor’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 a few years ago.

