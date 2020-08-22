Acharya first look poster: Chiranjeevi’s birthday return gift for fans is here. Watch

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:07 IST

The first look poster and a motion poster of upcoming Telugu film Acharya was released on Saturday on the occasion of actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The poster was unveiled with the tagline - A Comrade’s Quest for Dharna’.

The movie will be about a middle-aged social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Chiranjeevi in dual roles. Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Trisha was originally signed as the leading lady but she eventually opted out of the project over creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as replacement for Trisha. However, recent reports indicate that even she has opted out of the project to keep herself available for her Hindi project with John Abraham.

Chiranjeevi was all set to star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. He had even announced that the remake will be directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. However, latest reports indicate that the project might not take off soon as Chiranjeevi is not happy with the changes made to the script to suit Telugu sensibilities.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Telugu 360 recently reported that Chiranjeevi was happy with the script of Vedalam remake when it was recently brought to his attention. He immediately gave his nod and the project will go on the floors later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more