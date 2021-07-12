Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Trisha Krishnan picks up cycling as new hobby, says it’s her 'new thing', see pic
tamil cinema

Trisha Krishnan picks up cycling as new hobby, says it’s her 'new thing', see pic

Actor Trisha Krishnan shared a picture of her cycle, claiming that the hobby ensures she is in a good mood.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shared a picture of her cycle.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who currently awaits the release of Tamil film Raangi, on Monday took to Twitter to share that cycling is her new hobby. Sharing a picture of her new ride, she wrote that cycling helps her keep her mood good.

She wrote: “You are one ride away from a good mood. Dis my new thing (sic).”

On the career front, Trisha Krishnan last year starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the leading lady. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted.

It’s been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 6 months birthday with picnic in park; see pics

Trisha hasn’t signed any new project since the release of Rajinikanth’s Petta, in which she played his wife. However, there are rumours that she’s part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

She also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi, which is gearing up for direct-OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trisha krishnan tamil cinema

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy, shares an emotional post on his late father. See pic

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:27 PM IST
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is in beast mode at the gym, fans call him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:15 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

Chef creates ‘world’s most expensive burger’, sells it for 4 lakh

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP