Trisha Krishnan picks up cycling as new hobby, says it’s her 'new thing', see pic

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who currently awaits the release of Tamil film Raangi, on Monday took to Twitter to share that cycling is her new hobby. Sharing a picture of her new ride, she wrote that cycling helps her keep her mood good.

She wrote: “You are one ride away from a good mood. Dis my new thing (sic).”

On the career front, Trisha Krishnan last year starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the leading lady. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted.

It’s been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

Trisha hasn’t signed any new project since the release of Rajinikanth’s Petta, in which she played his wife. However, there are rumours that she’s part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

She also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi, which is gearing up for direct-OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release.