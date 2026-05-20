From Vijay victory to Karuppu's success, Trisha Krishnan is celebrating a stellar May

Trisha Krishnan has been dominating headlines for both her personal and professional life lately. The actor’s latest film, Karuppu, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and is steadily heading towards blockbuster status. Amid the film’s success, Trisha took to social media to celebrate the achievement. However, fans believe her caption may also have a subtle connection to Joseph Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan's post celebrates Karuppu's success

Fans find a Vijay connection in Trisha Krishnan's gratitude post for Karuppu success.

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On Wednesday, Trisha shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram featuring herself, RJ Balaji and Suriya. Along with the photos, she wrote, “My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God things.”

The caption quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom felt it hinted at Vijay’s recent political victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Trisha and Vijay have long been rumoured to be dating. One fan commented, “The caption says everything.” Another wrote, “Code word accepted, one more for the win.” A third fan tried decoding the caption and commented, “One more for the win: 1-TN elections, 2-Karuppu.” Another added, “Everyone understands the caption but we can’t prove it.”

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{{^usCountry}} On May 4, Vijay’s party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party based on the public mandate. Interestingly, the same day also marked Trisha Krishnan’s 43rd birthday. A few days later, on May 10, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after receiving support from allied parties to form the government. Trisha attended the swearing-in ceremony and was also seen greeting Vijay’s parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 4, Vijay’s party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party based on the public mandate. Interestingly, the same day also marked Trisha Krishnan’s 43rd birthday. A few days later, on May 10, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after receiving support from allied parties to form the government. Trisha attended the swearing-in ceremony and was also seen greeting Vijay’s parents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 11, Trisha shared another set of pictures from the ceremony and grabbed attention with her caption, which read, “The love is always louder.” Vijay and Trisha have been one of Kollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their chemistry in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi has been hugely popular among audiences. Over the years, rumours about them dating have continued to circulate. Earlier this year, reports of Vijay and his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam separating further fuelled speculation about his alleged relationship with Trisha. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours so far. About Karuppu’s success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 11, Trisha shared another set of pictures from the ceremony and grabbed attention with her caption, which read, “The love is always louder.” Vijay and Trisha have been one of Kollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their chemistry in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi has been hugely popular among audiences. Over the years, rumours about them dating have continued to circulate. Earlier this year, reports of Vijay and his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam separating further fuelled speculation about his alleged relationship with Trisha. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours so far. About Karuppu’s success {{/usCountry}}

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Released in theatres on May 15, Karuppu opened to a strong response from audiences and critics alike. Within just three days, the film grossed more than ₹120 crore worldwide. It has now also crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, emerging as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026.

As Karuppu crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide, Chief Minister Vijay also congratulated the film’s team. Sharing the update on social media, the makers expressed their happiness at receiving appreciation from the Tamil Nadu CM. The official statement read, “We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl’s #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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