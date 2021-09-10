Tuck Jagadish movie review: Nani-starrer is an outdated Barjatya-style family drama

Tuck JagadishDirector - Shiva NirvanaCast - Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajessh, Nassar, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh

Director Shiva Nirvana, known for romantic dramas such as Ninnu Kori and Majili, isn't someone you'd associate with Tuck Jagadish, a highly formulaic and outdated family drama. Tuck Jagadish feels more like a Sooraj Barjatya film with a lot of focus on blood bonds. Billed as a festive entertainer, Tuck Jagadish is a full-blown masala film with every trope you can think of. The film, despite drowning in its own mediocrity, is still somewhat engaging.

Set in the fictional village of Bhudevipuram, Tuck Jagadish is the typical story of a son of the soil rising to the occasion and fighting for peace. The village head Aadisesh Naidu (Nassar), who has only wanted peace for many years, has always been disappointed by Veerendra (Daniel Balaji), who lets his weapons do the talking all the time. Aadisesh hopes his elder son Bose (Jagapathi Babu) will work towards realising his dream of nurturing peace but it’s the younger son Jagadish, who gives up on his dream of going abroad, to work for the betterment of their village.

Watch the Tuck Jagadish trailer here:

Tuck Jagadish draws inspiration from Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan, in which the actor played the younger son who takes over the village after his father. Just like in Thevar Magan, there’s a lot of bloodshed in Tuck Jagadish, and it gets unbearable after a point. But Shiva Nirvana sets up quite a few familiar beats, which eventually work in the film’s favour. The film also works to a large extent, despite the outdated story, because it allows Nani to shine in an out-and-out rural story backdrop, which he’s exploring on a large scale for the first time.

The emotional family drama moments are tiring to sit through, and the film is stuck in the 1980s, story-wise, but luckily the action choreography and performances make up for the boring plot. Nani gets a meaty part, and he shines as Jagadish, and there’s an interesting story behind the Tuck in the title. The star appears in a tucked-in look throughout the movie and it’s a refreshing touch in an otherwise bland film. Ritu Varma is impressive and her scenes with Nani serve as a respite from all the violence.