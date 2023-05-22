Twitter reacts after Anurag Kashyap said Vikram didn’t reply to his offer for Kennedy: ‘What is this?’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the international premiere of his film Kennedy. In a new interview on the sidelines of the event, he revealed that he had originally considered Ponniyin Selvan actor Vikram for the project. He also said that he had even tried reaching him but to no avail. Reacting to the news, a section of the people on Twitter have asked why Vikram didn’t respond to the offer. (Also Read | Vikram never responded: Anurag Kashyap says he had approached him for Kennedy, a film named after the actor)

Anurag Kashyap wanted Vikram to star in Kennedy.

It is to be noted that Vikram’s real name is Kennedy John Victor. Anurag said in the interview that he actually had Vikram in mind when he wrote the film. He also said that Rahul Bhatt was not his first choice for the film.

Speaking about his film with Film Companion, Anurag said, "I actually had a specific actor in mind, when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy."

He further added, "Because that actor's nickname is Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said 'Read it'. His reaction, his response was enthusiastic. And not like as an actor. And he was like, 'Yeh Kaun kar raha hai (Who is doing this role)?' I said, 'Karega (Will you do it)?' He said 'Me?' I said, 'Yes, but you will have to give it all'. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy."

A clip of the interview was shared online and several people were left wondering why Vikram didn’t respond to Anurag. A person wrote, “Hey @chiyaan, what is this? How great it would have been to see that collaboration of Anurag and Kenny (sic).” Another Twitter user said, “Why Vikram? This could’ve been your biggest comeback and you could be in Cannes right now (sic).” Another tweet read, “He could’ve at least yes or no. Weird he didn’t even respond to the offer (sic).”

Vikram was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. In the film, he essayed the role of Aditha Karikalan. Currently, he is shooting for Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film, Thangalaan.

