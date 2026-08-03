Udhayanidhi Stalin accused of making double entendre comment on Trisha Krishnan while talking about Vijay: ‘Disgusting’

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing flak for a comment he made during a speech on the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur. The internet has accused him of making a double-entendre comment about Trisha Krishnan while talking about the Chief Minister of TN and actor Vijay.

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say?

Udhayanidhi Stalin indirectly commented on Trisha while talking about Vijay.

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Udhayanidhi was talking about the Cauvery water issue and said in Tamil, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK,” referring to his party. When someone from the audience chanted Trisha’s name, he smiled and added what can be roughly translated to, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery,” as people around him cheered and hooted.

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The internet slams actor-politician

{{^usCountry}} The internet, however, did not find it as funny as the people around him did. They also accused him of directing the double entendre comment towards Trisha. “Udhayanidhi, who spoke irrelevant double-entendre words that were vulgar and indecent about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men, staging a so-called farmers' struggle as a theatrical farce!” slammed one X (formerly Twitter) user. “Made his Mom, Daughter and wife so Proud,” slammed another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet, however, did not find it as funny as the people around him did. They also accused him of directing the double entendre comment towards Trisha. “Udhayanidhi, who spoke irrelevant double-entendre words that were vulgar and indecent about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men, staging a so-called farmers' struggle as a theatrical farce!” slammed one X (formerly Twitter) user. “Made his Mom, Daughter and wife so Proud,” slammed another. {{/usCountry}}

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“Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming,” wrote one enraged X user, while another commented, “Is all this looking good to you, @Udhaystalin anna, as an opposition leader? Are you going to stoop this low?”

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“Udhayanidhi's obscene remark about woman raise serious questions about his attitude toward women and the values reflected in his public conduct. A leader who uses such language cannot credibly claim to be progressive while displaying such a disrespectful attitude toward women,” wrote one. Trisha and Vijay have yet to respond to Udhayanidhi’s comments.

Unfortunately not the first time

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This is, unfortunately, not the first time Trisha has been spoken of in an objectionable manner, while the main target was Vijay. Since their rumoured relationship came to light, those in the cine and political fields have felt free to talk about it. Earlier this year, TN BJP leader Nainar Nagendran remarked that Vijay should ‘come out of Trisha’s house’ before entering politics. Her legal team responded on her behalf at the time.