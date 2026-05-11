Vaiko's excited househelp removes Vijay's drishti; Tamil Nadu CM wins hearts by returning the gesture

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the state, Vijay met Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko at his residence in Chennai's Aram Nagar. During the visit, Vijay also met the female house help staff at Vaiko's residence. The women looked excited to meet Vijay and adorably stood beside him to click pictures.

Vijay at Vaiko's residence

Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. (TN DIPR/ANI Video Grab) (TN DIPR)

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In videos from the visit on Monday that have now surfaced on X, Vijay was seen with Vaiko at his residence. In a video shared by Polimer News, Vijay was all smiles and greeted everyone with folded hands. Several women who work at Vaiko's house were seen arriving to meet him. They looked giddy with excitement, looking perplexed as they stood beside him for a picture.

One of them also took the removed drishti (evil eye) with her hands, and Vijay imitated the same gesture with his hands- a moment that brought a smile to everyone's faces. Reacting to the moment, a fan commented, “Such a heart warming gesture by house helps, reciprocated so respectfully by @TVKVijayHQ.” Another said, “That’s really cute. A good gesture from CM Vijay.” “Our leader never considers women as mere servants! To him, he sees women who truly work and live as lionesses!” said another.

Vijay's speech after becoming Tamil Nadu CM

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{{^usCountry}} In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after taking the oath, Vijay signed the first set of official documents related to key poll promises and governance measures. The approvals included providing 200 units of free electricity and constituting Special Task Forces to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety in the state.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam registered a major victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly.

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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