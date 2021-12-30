Valimai trailer: Ajith’s film promises to be a high-octane cop versus gang of thieves thriller

The trailer of Ajith’s upcoming Tamil action thriller Valimai, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, was unveiled on Thursday. The film appears to be a high-octane action-thriller in which a no-nonsense cop will lock horns with a gang of thieves.

The trailer opens with a line about a series of murders that have taken place in Madurai and all of them have been planned and executed by someone sitting in a prison. Then, Ajith's character named Arjun is introduced. He has nabbed a gang that the police have been searching for for 10 years in just 10 days.

Arjun gets transferred from Madurai to Chennai. His latest case is to apprehend a gang that pulls off crimes on race bikes. They have so far pulled off 6,000 heists, announces Huma Qureshi, who plays Ajith’s partner in the investigation.

The rest of the trailer is filled with high-octane action set pieces and scenes that indicate that the face-off between Ajith and Karthikeya, who plays the antagonist, will be one of the major highlights of the movie.

Directed by Vinoth, Valimai has been produced by Boney Kapoor, who has reunited with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai.

In February this year. Ajith suffered an injury while shooting for a bike sequence for Valimai. He was briefly out of action.

“Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he go get himself treated,” a source had told Hindustan Times.

Several international stunt choreographers were roped in to supervise action sequences in the film, which has been made on a lavish budget.

Originally planned as a big release for Diwali 2020, Valimai will now hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.

