Veeran movie review: Tamil superhero comedy with good intentions and unique rural backdrop

ARK Saravan, who made a strong impact with his debut film Maragatha Nanayam, a fantasy comedy, a few years ago, returns with a superhero comedy, which is also a concoction of a few other genres. What really makes Veeran standout from other Tamil superhero films from the past is its attempt to set the story in a small village, making it a first-of-its-kind attempt. Also read: Good Night review

The premise of Veeran

Adhi is back to entertain his fans with the superhero film Veeran.

Adhi plays Kumaran, an atheist, who gets struck by lighting at a very young age. As he takes time to recover from the incident, he starts to develop some powers at the same time. One of his powers is his ability to produce electrical discharge, also known as electric arc. Soon after the incident, Kumaran shifts to Singapore with his sister and returns 14 years later after a premonition warns him about an imminent threat to his village.

Upon his return, Kumaran unravels the mystery in his village. A multinational corporation - lead by mad scientist cum businessman Vinai Rai - is planning a big power project which will require the villagers to sign off their lands. Kumaran senses the sinister plan of Vinai, and makes it his life’s mission to stop the project from taking off.

Veeran is fun

Veeran isn’t a straightforward superhero film as it smartly strikes a balance between being a comedy based in rural India, and an emotional drama about one's faith in spirituality. It’s a very interesting idea that pits science and spirituality. It is explored quite convincingly, and full marks to director Saravan for treating it smartly.

Unlike most superhero films that chase grandeur, Veeran dumbs down every popular trope associated with the genre and that really works in the film’s favour quite well. When it isn’t a superhero film, Veeran is fun and consistently entertaining. The film, unlike is its first half, definitely needs trimming in the second half which does dip in quite a few places.

Action sequences are the highlight

Adhi, who has so far done films that have majorly appealed to young audiences, shines in a film that caters to all sections of the audience. As a youngster struggling to manage his newly acquired superhero powers, he turns in a very believable performance. The visual effects play a key role in the action sequences and the film manages to impress on that front as well. One of the highlights of the film has to be the highly inventive action sequences. Vinay as the main antagonist is the film’s weak link as he plays a character with no major purpose.

As a superhero film, Veeran achieves something that’s rarely been explored before. You don’t have to make a larger-than-life film, especially in this genre, to make audiences root for the hero. Here, Adhi’s superhero powers are never made to glorify his character. Another interesting aspect of the film has to be its rural backdrop - the whole village setup - which Saravan uses very effectively to keep the narration largely engaging. Comedy is Sarvan’s strength and he really makes a mark in that area jn Veeran.

Film: Veeran

Director: ARK Saravan

Cast: Adhi, Vinay Rai, Muniskanth and Kaali Venkat

