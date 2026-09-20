Vidya Balan commands as Kantha in Jailer 2, has a face-off with Rajinikanth in first look. Watch

A few days after introducing Suraj Venjaramoodu in Jailer 2, the makers have now dropped the first look glimpse of the character played by Vidya Balan in the film. She will face off with Rajinikanth in the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer which will see Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa reprising their roles from the first film.

Vidya Balan as Kantha

Vidya Balan in a still from Jailer 2.

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In the glimpse, Vidya was seen coming down the stairs in a commanding look, dressed in a blue sari and holding a cigarette in her hand. She faces off in a tense moment and blows smoke as she looks on. Anirudh's upbeat score fills the mood.

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{{^usCountry}} The first character introduced in Jailer 2 was Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The video shows him smoking a cigar as he gets out of the car. The actor is seen sporting a new look. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first character introduced in Jailer 2 was Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The video shows him smoking a cigar as he gets out of the car. The actor is seen sporting a new look. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which starred Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The second part will see them reprise their roles as husband and wife, ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian and Vijaya Pandian. Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will also reprise their roles.

Jailer told the story of a police officer who goes missing while investigating a ruthless idol smuggler. When the police force doesn’t do enough to help his son, Muthuvel, a former jailer, goes back to his old ways to avenge his family and keep them safe. The film ends with a twist and a showdown, with a heartbroken Muthuvel forced to make a tough choice. The second film is expected to pick up where the first film left off.

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The first official announcement on the release of Jailer 2 was made in July. The release date announcement was accompanied by a slick, action-packed teaser that kept the film's story tightly under wraps while offering brief glimpses of its star-studded cast. Although the teaser didn't reveal much about the plot, it built intrigue with its intense visuals and high-stakes atmosphere.

Rajinikanth's iconic character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, is teased without fully showing his face. He is seen walking into what appears to be a dangerous new mission, hinting that an even bigger challenge awaits him in the sequel. Meanwhile, the first song from Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, titled Ala Bolelo, was released in August. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the peppy dance number featured Shamna Kasim, dressed in a traditional kasavu saree, dancing. Rajinikanth also makes an appearance, seemingly approving of it.