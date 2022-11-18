Vignesh Shivan says Nayanthara has changed post motherhood: 'You don’t wear make-up these days...'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn on Friday took to Instagram to wish actor and wife Nayanthara on her birthday with a heartfelt note. Calling it her most special birthday, Vignesh said that seeing Nayanthara as a mother is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of herself. He added that she’s complete now and seems to be happiest, content and extra beautiful. Also read: When Nayanthara wanted to play J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, role went to Kangana Ranaut

Along with his message, Vignesh Shivan also shared some unseen pictures with Nayanthara. He wrote: “This is my 9th birthday with you Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different! But this one is the most special of em all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children.”

Vignesh Shivan penned a note for Nayanthara.

Vignesh said he’s always seen Nayanthara as a powerful person. “The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today, when I’m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful.”

“You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray. Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful,” he added.

Nayanthara, who turned 38 on Friday, currently awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil horror thriller, Connect. Vignesh had recently directed Nayanthara in Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Vignesh is all set to team up with actor Ajith for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

