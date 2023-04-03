Vignesh Shivan shares Nayanthara's sweetest pic with sons, shows their faces for first time

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Monday took to Instagram to reveal the full names of his twin boys, two days after his wife Nayanthara shared the same at an event in Chennai. Along with the names, Vignesh also shared a glimpse of the twin boys who could be seen resting in Nayanthara’s arms as she and Vignesh sat at a window overlooking the sea and sunset. Also read: Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin boys

Vignesh Shivan has shared a new picture of Nayanthara with their sons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his post, Vignesh revealed the names of his boys in English as well as Tamil. He also wrote that the N in the names stands for Nayanthara, whom he described as the ‘best mother in the world’. “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names :) our blessings and happiness (sic).” The pictures appear to have been clicked by the window side of a hotel room. Fans flooded the post with heart emojis in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October 2023, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed their twin babies through surrogacy. They announced becoming parents four months after they got married in a very intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth among others.

Vignesh Shivan has shared a new picture of Nayanthara with their sons.

The birth of their twins was however, followed by a controversy since commercial surrogacy has been illegal in India since January. On his birthday in November last year, Vignesh had talked about how Nayanthara has changed after becoming a mom. He wrote in an Instagram post, “The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today, when I’m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful. You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray. Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10