Vignesh Shivn talks about marriage to Nayanthara, shares unseen pics of them together

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn has opened about quite a few things about his girlfriend Nayanthara in a Q&A session on his Instagram page with fans. Among various things, he said he likes seeing Nayanthara more in a saree than any western outfit.

On Sunday, Vignesh answered a set of questions from his fans on various topics including a few on his girlfriend Nayanthara. When a fan asked why he’s not getting married to Nayanthara yet, Vignesh said that marriage costs a lot of money and he’s currently saving up. He also added that he’s waiting for the coronavirus to go away.

One of the pictures that Vignesh Shivn shared featured Nayanthara's mom.

Asked if he likes to see Nayanthara in a traditional outfit or western, Vignesh said he likes seeing her more in a saree. He also shared a few special pictures with Nayanthara on special requests. Vignesh also said Nayanthara’s mom Omana Kurian is the best person he’s met in his life. Talking about Nayanthara’s favourite perfume, Vignesh said it’s Clive Christian’s No 1.

He also shared some unseen pics of them together.

Some of his interaction with fans.

On the career-front, Vignesh is currently waiting to get back to the sets of the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. He revealed there’s still about 15 days of shooting left on the project. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.

Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was recently picked for Shanghai International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.