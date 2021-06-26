Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut with Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in upcoming yet-untitled Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Atlee. The project, which has been in the news for close to two years now, is yet to be officially announced.

Nayanthara, who worked with Atlee in two of his films so far, will be reuniting for the third time.

As per a Cinema Vikatan, she had recently signed the dotted line of the project. An official announcement can be expected soon. The report further added that Kannada actor Sudeep has been signed to play the antagonist.

Nayanthara was last seen in Tamil comedy Mookuthi Amman, in which she played a goddess. She currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann, a remake of Korean thriller, Blind.

Meanwhile, Atlee’s project with Shah Rukh Khan is expected to take off later this year. In 2019, Atlee had originally hinted about the project. Hours before the release of his last film Bigil, Atlee opened about his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan via a Twitter chat.

Among various things that he answered, Atlee hinted about teaming up with Shah Rukh when a fan asked if they will collaborate soon.

“I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it,” Atlee said.

Rumours have already made the rounds that Atlee and Shah Rukh are most likely to join hands for the Hindi remake of Tamil film Mersal. Atlee had directed Mersal with Vijay, who played triple roles in the film.

However, an official announcement regarding their collaboration is yet to be made. Some reports recently suggested that an announcement can be expected on Shah Rukh’s birthday but sources close to the star have said it’ll take a while.