Nayanthara to R Madhavan, south Indian stars who began their career on TV

It is pretty common for actors to start their journey in television and then enter the film industry. However, not every TV star makes it to the silver screen. The south Indian film industry has witnessed many actors who started their career on television.

Let's have a look at these renowned actors who were once TV stars:

Vijay Sethupathi

Before becoming a well-known film actor, Vijay Sethupathi featured in a TV serial named Penn, which aired on Sun TV in 2006. The Master actor was also a part of the television show Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV.

Nayanthara

Nayantara started her career as a TV host and made her small screen debut with the show Chamayam. If reports are to be believed, it was during this show in 2003 that she got selected for her debut film, Manassinakkare, directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Sivakarthikeyan

One of the most popular examples of TV-to-films transition is that of actor Sivakarthikeyan. He began his career in television as a stand-up comedian and a reality show personality on Star Vijay.

Sai Pallavi

Another south Indian star who made her way to the big screen from TV is Sai Pallavi. The actor was once a participant in a reality show, Ugail Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva.

R Madhavan

Today, R Madhavan is one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. However, he kickstarted his career with serials such as Sea Hawks, Banegi Apni Baat, and Ghar Jamai.

Prakash Raj

Before entering the Tamil film industry, Prakash Raj worked in Doordarshan serials Bisilu Kudure and Guddada Bhoota.

Yash

The KGF actor started his acting career with the TV serial Nanda Gokula which aired on ETV Kannada. He also appeared in several other television serials such as Malebillu Muktha and Preeti Illada Mele.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani has been one of the most promising stars down south. But before becoming a famed actor in films, she started her career with a TV show called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She also starred in the serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

