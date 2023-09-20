Vijay Antony daughter death: Mother Fatima breaks down in tears at funeral, says 'you could have said a word to me'

Daughter of actor and music director Vijay Antony, Meera, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. She was 16. The mortal remains of Meera were taken to a church in Nungambakkam on Wednesday morning for the last rituals, where her mother Fatima Vijay Antony broke down in tears, as per a report by Thanthi TV. (Also read: Vijay Antony daughter death: Jayam Ravi, Khushbu Sundar offer words of support, call it ‘shocking beyond imagination’)

What Vijay Antony's wife said

Vijay Antony's 16 year old daughter Meera died of alleged suicide.

Now, as per a post on X (formerly Twitter) by local media house Thanthi TV, Fatima broke down in tears at the funeral and bid an emotional farewell to her daughter. She said, “I carried you in the womb... You could have said a word to me.” The 16-year-old was found dead in her Teynampet residence and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

Reports also suggested that Vijay Antony had stopped all media from entering the church. Owing to this, there was a traffic jam outside the area for some time.

Celebrity reactions

The news of Meera's death was confirmed by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The news of her sudden demise shocked many in the Tamil film industry. Jayam Ravi wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for ur happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever share to parents we'r there to face for u. RIP Meera.”

Meanwhile, R Sarathkumar wrote, “The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera R.Sarathkumar & Family.”

Lokesh Kangaraj, who also postponed the poster release of Leo after Meera’s death, wrote, “Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through this loss."

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

