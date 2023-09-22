Vijay Antony issues first statement after daughter Meera's death: 'I have died along with her'

On Thursday, Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony shared his first statement after the death of his 16-year-old daughter, Meera. She was found dead at her Chennai home on Tuesday. Meera allegedly died by suicide. A day after cremating his daughter, Vijay took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his heartbreaking statement. Also read: Vijay Antony ‘s wife Fatima breaks down in tears at daughter’s funeral

Vijay Antony's statement

Vijay Antony has tweeted a statement following his daughter's death earlier this week.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Vijay Antony's statement in Tamil is loosely translated as, "All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me.”

It further read, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.”

Vijay Antony’s daughter was reportedly found dead in her room at around 3 am on September 19. The actor and music composer rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

About Vijay Antony's daughter Meera

Mira studied at a private school in Chennai. She was a top performer in school and was reportedly the cultural secretary head. Meera's sudden death came as a shock to the people around her and many from the Tamil film industry extended their condolences to Vijay and family.

Actor Jayam Ravi had tweeted, “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever, share with parents, we are there to face it for you. RIP Meera.”

Meera was Vijay and wife Fatima's elder daughter. The 16-year-old was cremated on Wednesday. Her mother Fatima broke down in tears at the funeral as she bid farewell to her daughter, as per local media house Thanthi TV. She reportedly said, “I carried you in the womb... You could have said a word to me.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

