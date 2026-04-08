Vijay claims opponents waited till month before election to leak divorce news; spread rumours about those close to him

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay held a rally in Tirunelveli on Wednesday ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. He spoke about his film Jana Nayagan, which has yet to be certified by the CBFC, and his divorce from his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, amid rumours of his relationship with Trisha Krishnan. The actor-politician alluded that all his recent troubles have been courtesy of his political opponents. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of her quitting films; addresses talk of marriage, children)

Vijay alludes divorce news was leaked around elections on purpose

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

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Videos of Vijay’s fiery speech at Tirunelveli are doing the rounds on social media. In it, he says, “They only know one thing: to blame Vijay. The whole place knows about the Karur issue, but why not blame Vijay for it? Even though such heavy blame is placed on Vijay, the people stand by him. What is this miracle?”

When people still stood by Vijay after the Karur stampede, he claims they targeted his final film’s release and his party next. “Okay, what else can we do next? Let’s stop Jana Nayagan. You know who blocked this film from releasing. When that didn’t work, let’s make up new rules for Vijay and levy SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). He should not come out and meet people,” claimed the actor-politician.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite all that Vijay says, he persevered when they began targeting his personal life. “When that also didn’t work, they waited till 30 days before the election to spread rumours about those close to me. You know what I’m talking about, that didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people,” he said, alluding to his divorce from Sangeeta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite all that Vijay says, he persevered when they began targeting his personal life. “When that also didn’t work, they waited till 30 days before the election to spread rumours about those close to me. You know what I’m talking about, that didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people,” he said, alluding to his divorce from Sangeeta. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay in the news recently {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay in the news recently {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay shocked many when he announced in 2024 that he would contest in the 2026 TN elections. While many thought Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT would be his last movie, he worked with H Vinoth in Jana Nayagan. The film was supposed to hit screens in January, but the release was stalled over delayed CBFC certification.

Politically too, Vijay went through the wringer when a stampede broke out at a Karur rally last year. It left over 40 dead and hundreds injured. He stopped holding public rallies for a while before resuming them. He refused an alliance as he contests the TN elections via TVK on April 23.

In February this year, news broke that his wife, Sangeeta, had filed for divorce after close to three decades of marriage. She also accused him of having an affair with an actress. Days after that, in March, Vijay attended a wedding with Trisha, fueling these rumours.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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