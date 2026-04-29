Vijay Kumar Rajendran says 10 years of hard work were damaged in 3 days by Anugraha S Nambiar amid Resort controversy

After a week of he-said-she-said, things have come to a head between Malayalam actor Anugraha S Nambiar, Tamil actor-filmmaker Vijay Kumar Rajendran and his wife Nakshatra Murthy. After accusing makers of the JioHotstar Tamil web series Resort of nonpayment and Nakshatra of verbal abuse, Anugraha has distanced herself from the controversy. Vijay, on the other hand, rued damage to his reputation. (Also Read: Nakshatra Murthy slams Anugraha S Nambiar's claim that she married Vijay Kumar for ‘fame’; Resort makers break silence)

Vijay Kumar Rajendran apologises to his wife, rues his reputation being damaged

Things seem to have come to a head between Nakshatra Murthy, Vijay Kumar Rajendran and Anugraha S Nambiar.

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Vijay released a lengthy note on his Instagram account, stating that he and his family have been going through ‘painful moments’ over the last three days due to the controversy. He also called the accusations made against him and his wife ‘false’, stating that they damaged their image and reputation.

He pointed out that Anugraha has now deleted all the videos made against them. “But can deleting videos erase the pain, stress and humiliation my family and I went through? Before all this, we had already taken the legal route and submitted all the evidence in court. Even after knowing this, false claims like "we have proof" were repeatedly used only to defame us in a planned way,” reads a portion of his note.

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{{^usCountry}} He also stated that, more than anything, it hurts to see his wife, Nakshatra, suffer the last three days. “For the last 3 days, she has been mentally exhausted and emotionally broken by all of this. She is unable to even process what is happening around her or continue her daily work peacefully. I have never seen her in this condition before, and that pain is something I cannot explain in words. I am truly sorry, Nakshatra. Because of me, you are being dragged into something you never asked for and carrying a burden you do not deserve. Please forgive me for the pain and bad name this situation has brought into your life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stated that, more than anything, it hurts to see his wife, Nakshatra, suffer the last three days. “For the last 3 days, she has been mentally exhausted and emotionally broken by all of this. She is unable to even process what is happening around her or continue her daily work peacefully. I have never seen her in this condition before, and that pain is something I cannot explain in words. I am truly sorry, Nakshatra. Because of me, you are being dragged into something you never asked for and carrying a burden you do not deserve. Please forgive me for the pain and bad name this situation has brought into your life.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay also pointed out that people were quick to believe Anugraha’s side of the story without hearing him out, calling out influencers, celebrities and Instagram pages for it. “For nearly 10 years, I worked hard step by step to build my name, career and people's love. But in just 2 days, my family and I were insulted, humiliated and criticised in the worst way,” he wrote. Vijay signed off his note with, “With pain and disappointment, yours always, Eeruma Saani Vijay.”

Anugraha S Nambiar distances herself from controversy

After Global Villagers, the producers of Resort, and Nakshatra called her claims false and threatened legal action, Anugraha deleted all the videos she made and is distancing herself from the controversy. A note she shared reads: “After deep introspection and discussion with the concerned people, and keeping in mind my family, friends, well-wishers, my mental health, and my future, I have decided to step away from all the controversies surrounding this matter and not to release any audios or legal documents and bank statements that could damage other parties career and life considering the request by the production after a peaceful conversation and the opposite people agreeing their deletion of video once I deleted.”

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She claimed she did not want to be part of ‘unethical practices, misunderstandings and false claims’ being made. “Working in an unorganized sector is never easy and many realities often remain unseen. However, peace and dignity are more important to me now than continuing a painful conflict,” she wrote. Anugraha also apologised to the producers for causing harm, claiming an ‘unfortunate association happened only because of the negligence, miscommunication, and unprofessional conduct of certain individuals and mediators involved.’

She also clarified that she’s not financially equipped to handle a legal battle at the moment and is choosing to let go, ‘not out of weakness, but to protect my peace, my loved ones, and the future I still hope to build.’ Anugraha ended her note with, “Walking with dignity, head held high. Yours, Anugraha.”

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Nakstara Murthy slams Anugraha for not apologising to them

Nakshatra made it clear she would always stand for Vijay on her Instagram stories. She also slammed Anugraha for not apologising to them, writing, “Bruh seriously! You will post Vdios, get followers, make a drama out of it, damage our reputation, talk about our marriage and character! And now u want peace over drama eh? Really? You called so many people and wanted me and husband to take down the post. The damage is already done! You ruined my asbands name! You insulted my marriage. And you say i sit home doing nothing!”

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She also doubled down on taking legal action against Nakshatra, writing, “And now when we decided to go legal, you want peace over drama wow! And your friend absharon puts up a reel saying (nokam Nakshatra, will see u in court ) Who was the real one who did drama here! And now u ask sorry to the production team ch? We have all the proof submited and you are getting a notice soon from our end ! And still you think my husband was the one who had to pay you? U ask sorry to the production and not my husband eh? Will see u in court soon.”

(Also Read: Controversy surrounding Anugraha S Nambiar, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Tamil web series Resort makers explained)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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