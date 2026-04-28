Nakshatra Murthy slams Anugraha S Nambiar's claim that she married Vijay Kumar for ‘fame’; Resort makers break silence

The controversy surrounding Malayalam actor Anugraha S Nambiar, Tamil actor-filmmaker Vijay Kumar Rajendra, his wife Nakshatra Murthy and the makers of the JioHotstar web series Resort seems to have snowballed. After a lot of to-and-fro between them all, in her latest statement, Nakshatra slammed Anugraha for claiming she married Vijay for ‘fame and limelight’. The production house behind Resort, Global Villagers, has also broken the silence. (Also Read: Controversy surrounding Anugraha S Nambiar, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Tamil web series Resort makers explained) Anugraha S Nambiar made allegations against Vijay Kumar Rajendran and his wife, Nakshatra Murthy. Nakshatra Murthy slams Anugraha S Nambiar Nakshatra, who initially released a video on Instagram to address Anugraha’s claims, deleted it later on. She left a comment on one of the actor’s videos that read, “Anyone can talk anything on social media nowdays . Think twice before you talk about someone. The same Vijay Kumar was the one who also gave you this opportunity to act in a role while u dint get selected for the lead character. Yes, you don't ask ur boyfriend to call is and lash at us at 11:30 in the night. Please try to value and respect people!”

Nakshatra Murthy says Anugraha S Nambiar deleted the video on her husband Vijay Kumar Rajendran.

Re-sharing a screenshot of her comment on her Instagram stories, Nakshatra wrote, “This was the comment i made on her post! A lot of people said i dint have the guts & that's why i deleted the post! The reason i deleted was i had to talk and post a reel. And look who's the joke now! She just delete the entire Vdio where she bashed my husband! This comment has been the most decent way i could react for her nonsense show.” She also called out Anugraha for pinning her Reels on the subject.

Nakshatra Murthy has publicly called out Anugraha S Nambiar.

In a separate post on Instagram on Tuesday, Nakshatra slammed Anugraha for talking about her marriage, “Anugraha, let this be your final notice. Dragging my marriage into a public forum and making baseless, defamatory claims about my character and my husband is a line you should never have crossed. A private disagreement regarding your Male friends inappropriate late-night behavior does not give you the right to manufacture lies for public consumption. We have documented your statements, and since you've chosen to handle this via public defamation, we will be handling the consequences through the court.” She also threatened legal action, “To claim I married for 'fame and limelight' is a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that your MALE friends was the one shouting at my husband in the middle of the night. I will always stand up for my family, but I won't stoop to your level by arguing in public. We'll be moving forward with a defamation suit. This is to - Anugraha nambiar.”

Resort makers break silence Global Villagers, the production house behind the JioHotstar web series Resort released an ‘official statement and legal notice’. It reads: “It has come to the attention of our Production House that certain individuals are circulating false, misleading, and defamatory allegations concerning our company. We categorically and unequivocally deny all such claims.” They also wrote, “With over two decades of experience working alongside numerous artists and industry professionals, we have built our reputation on a foundation of professionalism, integrity, and transparency. Any attempt to tarnish our reputation through baseless accusations or the spread of misinformation will not be tolerated. We have instructed our legal counsel to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against any individuals or entities responsible for creating, publishing, or amplifying such defamatory content.” The production house ended their note with, “We hereby call upon all individuals, media personnel, and social media platforms to immediately cease and desist from disseminating unverified or defamatory material. Failure to comply will result in strict legal action being pursued without further notice. We strongly urge the media and the public to rely only on verified and credible sources of information.”

Anugraha S Nambiar quits Resort series Resort began streaming on JioHotstar on March 13, and on April 26, Anugraha made several claims against the makers of Resort, Vijay and Nakshatra. She claimed that she was on the verge of starvation as she wasn’t paid for her work on the series. The actor also claimed that Vijay and Nakshatra were unempathetic when she was hospitalised during filming, alleging that Nakshatra verbally abused her and her friend. She also claimed she lost out on work because of a contract she signed for the series, which took longer to film than anticipated.

Anugraha S Nambiar quits the Resort web series over controversy.