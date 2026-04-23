Punjab Congress chief moves High Court seeking ban on series Lawrence of Punjab, says it ‘glorifies’ Lawrence Bishnoi

The upcoming ZEE5 web series, Lawrence of Punjab, has faced its first legal test with Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring seeking a ban on it. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in the news for the last few years. (HT_PRINT)

Punjab Congress Chief moves HC against Lawrence of Punjab Amarinder has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a ban on the release of the series based on the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The series is scheduled to release on April 27. But first, the makers will have to respond to Amarinder's petition, the hearing for which is scheduled on 24 April. The petition alleges that the series misrepresents the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It says that Bishnoi is involved in illegal activities and that his misrepresentation could negatively influence young people. It also discusses the broader issue of the lack of pre-certification for OTT content and calls for stricter regulatory guidelines.

Before filing the PIL, Amarinder wrote a letter to ZEE5's Grievance Officer, seeking the immediate suspension or deferment of the web series' release.

In his letter addressed to Akshaya Joshi, Grievance Officer, ZEE5, he wrote, “I am constrained to submit the present complaint raising serious legal and constitutional concerns regarding the proposed release of the web series titled 'Lawrence of Punjab' on your platform. It has come to my knowledge from promotional material and credible public sources that the said series is purportedly based on the life and activities of a notorious gangster, Lawrence Bishoni, involved in organised criminal networks, against whom multiple serious criminal proceedings are pending before competent courts.”