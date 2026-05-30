...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Vijay left at peak of his career and stardom to serve people’: Ram Charan hails Tamil Nadu CM, wishes him all the best

Ram Charan congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu as well as Vijay in his speech at a promotional event for Peddi.

May 30, 2026 07:32 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Advertisement

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, ending days of suspense over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government. He made a landmark debut in the Tamil Nadu elections. The actor left his acting career as he announced his retirement from acting in December last year to focus on his political career as leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

What Ram said

Ram Charan has praised Vijay and congratulated him for becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu.

Actor Ram Charan, who was present at a pre-release event for Peddi, has now given a shoutout for Vijay. On stage, Ram said, “I want to congratulate Tamil Nadu CM. Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. From someone in the film industry, I'm very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir.”

About Vijay's landmark win

Meanwhile, Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music. It will be released in theatres on June 4.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

chief minister ‪tamil nadu‬ vijay ram charan
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / ‘Vijay left at peak of his career and stardom to serve people’: Ram Charan hails Tamil Nadu CM, wishes him all the best
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.