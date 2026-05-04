‘He wanted to do something for Tamil Nadu’: Vijay's father says as TVK leads in 110 seats, calls it ‘historical success’

With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) poised to become the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, Vijay's family was seen in a celebratory mood. His family members were seen dancing and singing the song Whistle Podu from his film The Greatest of All Time. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan heads straight to Vijay's home from Tirupati on her 43rd birthday as TVK leads in TN election. Watch)

What Vijay's mother said

Parents of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay celebrate as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

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Speaking to news agency ANI, Shoba Chandrasekhar, TVK chief Vijay's mother, reacted to the latest counting trends and TVK emerging as a lead. She beamed with happiness and smiled as she said, “I am so happy.” His father, SA Chandrasekhar, says, "She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy..."

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{{^usCountry}} Chandrasekhar, who had helped launch his son's career as a child artist in the 1980's, said that for the last 30 years Vijay had hoped to "do something for Tamil Nadu," with his efforts culminating in a stunning debut electoral performance in the State. "I am motivated. As a human, you should not only be an artist, you should have some social thinking. For last 30 years, he (Vijay) had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister," Chandrasekhar said. 'I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandrasekhar, who had helped launch his son's career as a child artist in the 1980's, said that for the last 30 years Vijay had hoped to "do something for Tamil Nadu," with his efforts culminating in a stunning debut electoral performance in the State. "I am motivated. As a human, you should not only be an artist, you should have some social thinking. For last 30 years, he (Vijay) had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister," Chandrasekhar said. 'I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chandrasekhar added, "In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandrasekhar added, "In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay." {{/usCountry}}

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"Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader. Every lady treats him like his own son, people treat him like their own brother. Sixty-year-olds consider him a grandson, he has developed that relationship with the public," he said.

TVK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, appeared to be pulling off a historic debut performance as it led in over 130 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the magic number is 118. Voting for the Tamil Nadu election 2026 took place in a single phase on April 23, along with the first phase of West Bengal poll. Vijay, mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’, has emerged to be a significant player in Tamil Nadu election due to his massive fan following.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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