Vijay pays Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao a visit as he shoots for Thalapathy 66 in Hyderabad. Watch

Actor Vijay, who is currently shooting for his upcoming project Thalapathy 66 with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, paid a visit to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. Vijay met the CM along with Vamshi Paidipally and it is said to be a courtesy call. Also read: Retired IAF pilots mock Vijay's airplane scene from Beast: 'All logic has gone down the drain'. Watch

Vijay, who was last seen on screen in Tamil film Beast, is all set for his Telugu debut with this bilingual project with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled film is currently dubbed Thalapathy 66.

SS Thaman has been finalized as the film’s composer and he will be working on Vijay's film for the first time. The project also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Shaam and Srikanth among others. The film is scheduled to release later this year. Upon completion of this project, Vijay will reunite with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new project.

Vijay was last seen in Nelson directed Beast, in which he played a R&AW officer on a rescue mission to save people in a hijacked mall. Beast, a Die-Hard inspired thriller, released in cinemas on April 13 and went on to gross over ₹200 crore at the box-office, despite garnering mostly mixed and negative reviews.

The film’s shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad. As Vijay met Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, KCR felicitated Vijay with a shawl. Pictures from the meeting have surfaced on social media. The meeting triggered speculations in political circles as Vijay has been planning his political foray for quite some time now.

