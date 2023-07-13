Vijay Sethupathi unveils Maharaja poster, Anurag Kashyap to also star in film. See here

The 50th feature film headlined by National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi is titled Maharaja, which also stars filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the makers announced on Wednesday. The upcoming movie is directed by Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue gets more than 100 million views across platforms

Anurag Kashyap has also joined Vijay Sethupathi for Maharaja.

Sethupathi took to his official Twitter account to share the news. "#VJS50 Titled #Maharaja. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan," the actor wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Anurag Kashyap also shared the update on his Twitter page. "Even the darkness fears his brutal politics. Beware, he’s coming!! #VJS50 Titled '#Maharaja'. Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan. #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl," the filmmaker-actor tweeted.

Though primarily known for his directorial ventures such as Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1-2, Dev.D and Mukkabaaz, Kashyap's film credits as an actor include Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and AK vs AK.

Maharaja is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route, respectively. "The filming has been completed and the post-production work is in its final stage," the makers said in a statement. The movie also stars Mamta Mohandas and Natty (Natraj).

Vijay Sethupathi to be seen in Jawan

Vijay will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. A small glimpse of the actor practising boxing was seen in the newly launched Jawan Prevue. Vijay had shared it on his Instagram page with the caption, “Its Here… #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” The video received more than 1 million views on his page. He also shared the Tamil and Telugu versions. The Tamil version has 1.8 million views on his Instagram page.

Vijay Sethupathi's other projects

He also has Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The release date is not announced yet. He will also be seen in a silent film, titled Gandhi Talks.

(With HT inputs)

