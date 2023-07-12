Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue gets more than 100 million views across platforms

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue has been a hit ever since it hit the internet on Monday. It crossed 100 million views in just 24 hours and continues to be one of the most watched film trailers in a day. The Jawan Prevue had all that was needed to quench the thirst of the audience which not just saw glimpses of the massive star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra but also had Deepika Padukone as a surprise in the middle of an action scene performed in a red saree. Also read: Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his bald look, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara do some serious action Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan Prevue.

The official Instagram handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared an update on the numbers. The poster featured a still of Shah Rukh Khan from the Jawan Prevue and had ‘112 million + views across all platforms’ written on it. The post was shared with the caption: “The love for Jawan keeps growing! Thank you all #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan Prevue's views on YouTube

At the time of filing this report, the Jawan Prevue stood at 56 million views for the Hindi version on YouTube. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the Jawan Prevue have 7 million and 4.4 million views on YouTube.

Jawan Prevue's views on Instagram

On Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan's post containing the Jawan Prevue recorded 21.7 million views for the Hindi version, 5.8 million views for Tamil and 4 million views for Telugu. Vijay Sethupathi also shared the Prevue on his Instagram page where the Hindi version got 1 million views and Tamil 1.7 million views. The Telugu version also had 595000 views on his Instagram page. Other cast members also shared the Jawan Prevue on their respective social media pages.

Shah Rukh Khan had unveiled the Jawan Prevue on Monday with the caption: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH (Who am I or who I am not, are you ready to know this)? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The Jawan prevue showcased stunning visuals, lots of action, massive star cast, catchy dialogues and a bald Shah Rukh grooving to Beqarar Karke Humein during a Metro hijack scene. Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will also be seen in pivotal roles.

