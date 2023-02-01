Vijay and Trisha Krishnan come together for pooja ahead of Thalapathy 67 shoot, fans react 'it's been 14 years of wait'

After actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Thalapathy 67 was officially announced, the makers held a pooja ahead of the film shoot. Recently, they shared the final list of cast members of the film. The first schedule of the movie will take place in Kashmir. Also read: Thalapathy 67: Fans spot Trisha Krishnan, Sathyaraj on list of those flying to Kashmir for shoot

Thalapathy 67 is the tentative name of the film. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks his reunion with Vijay after Master. The film's team released a new video where Trisha Krishnan and Vijay appeared together after a long time. The two collaborated previously in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi.

For the pooja ceremony, Trisha wore a beige colour saree while Vijay opted for a dark olive green shirt with denim pants. Besides them, actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand who are a part of Thalapathy 67 were also a part of the event.

Reacting to the video, fans were left excited to see Trisha and Vijay together in a film after a long time. One of them commented, “Can't wait to see Thalapathy and Trisha pair up again on screen. It's been 14 years of wait.” “It's happy to see Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha together once again,” added another one. Someone also said, “My heart is racing because Vijay and Trisha just looked at each other.”

Recently, the film's team left for their first schedule in Kashmir. Fans got to learn about the team’s travel and even dug out the entire passenger list to learn the names of actors and crew members who will be part of film. It included Trisha, Sathyaraj and Priya. Their photos from Chennai airport also surfaced on social media.

Thalapathy 67 is going to be a gangster film, as per director Lokesh. He recently revealed that the film won't be a part of his cinematic universe, called LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe. After rumours of the same, Lokesh clarified at the trailer launch event of the recently released Tamil film, Laththi. He said, "I can’t talk about the project now. But I can say that it won’t be part of the universe. It’ll be a gangster film but I can only share more information about the project after the release of Varisu.” It's going to be one of the biggest releases in the Tamil film industry.

