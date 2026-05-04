Vijay's family brings out whistles, can't stop cheering as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu election results. Watch

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay might just follow in MG Ramachandran and Jayalalitha’s footsteps to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Even as his party leads in polls, his family couldn’t help but bring out their whistles, the party’s symbol, and cheer for him.

Sneak peek of how Vijay’s family celebrates his win

Vijay's family has been watching the election results closely as TVK takes lead.

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At the time of writing, the TVK party had 110 of the 234 seats in TN, according to the Election Commission of India website. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in the second place with 62 seats and the ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) falls to third place with 45 seats.

As Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, watched this news live with the rest of the family, they couldn’t help but beam with pride for their son. Vijay’s cousin, Pallavi Surendar, posted a video of all the cousins in the family jumping with joy as Chandrasekhar came out of a lift. They hug him to congratulate him on his son’s election win. Posting the video, she captioned it, “All is well. Vetri namadhe (victory is ours) (heart and folded hands emojis) Positivity on the way #tvk #tvkvijay # happysisters.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows the whole family sitting on a couch with a picture of Vijay and Shoba behind them. They all bring out their whistles and cheer as TVK’s numbers go up. “Satham pathadhu whistle podu (The noise isn’t enough, blow the whistle),” wrote Pallavi, referring to Vijay’s Whistle Podu song from The GOAT (2024). Thrilled fans also left comments under the videos, remarking how happy Shoba and Chandrasekhar looked. Some even requested that she post more such videos, so fans can take part in the celebrations too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows the whole family sitting on a couch with a picture of Vijay and Shoba behind them. They all bring out their whistles and cheer as TVK’s numbers go up. “Satham pathadhu whistle podu (The noise isn’t enough, blow the whistle),” wrote Pallavi, referring to Vijay’s Whistle Podu song from The GOAT (2024). Thrilled fans also left comments under the videos, remarking how happy Shoba and Chandrasekhar looked. Some even requested that she post more such videos, so fans can take part in the celebrations too. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay's father also visited the Tiruttani Murugan Temple in Tiruvallur earlier in the day to pray for his win.

Vijay’s foray into politics

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In February 2024, Vijay left fans surprised when he announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He launched the TVK party and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people. His rallies have seen massive turnout, with a tragedy taking place in Karur due to a stampede that left 41 dead.

Vijay refused to form an alliance with any central or regional party before he contested his debut election, even as many around him did. Filmmaker Sundar C contested in alliance with AIADMK, while Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with the DMK right before the election. With Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of TN, he is expected to take a step back from cinema. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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