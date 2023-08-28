Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut, says Lyca has given him ‘full freedom’

Tamil superstar Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to step into the movie-making business. He will join the Tamil film industry as a director, Lyca Productions announced on Monday.

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay will work with Lyca Productions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jason Sanjay said in an interview, “It is a matter of pride for me that my first film to be directed by a prestigious production company like Lyca Productions. The production house is a place to nurture talent and create opportunities for new directors. I am very happy that they liked my story. Similarly, I have been given full freedom to act with creative freedom."

“We are currently in talks with rising stars and technicians in the film industry. I am thankful to Subhaskaran sir for this opportunity. It has created a great excitement and a great responsibility for me. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Tamil Kumaran, who has been a great support in realizing my dream of becoming a director,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of Vijay congratulated Jason Sanjay. “Congrats #JasonSanjay Hope you will touch heights in your Career,” wrote a fan. “The cub is here. All the best Sanjay,” wrote another.

Lyca Productions, which has produced many films including Kolamavu Kokila, Kathi and Ponniyin Selvan, is producing this film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Son of actor Vijay and Sangeeta, Jason Sanjay has completed BA (Hons) in Screenwriting from London and Diploma in Film Production from Toronto Film School. He has also directed a short film. He has also directed a short film called Pull The Trigger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had also announced that he will make his directorial debut with a web series. He had studied filmmaking from University of Southern California and directed his father in an advert for his vodka/clothing brand.

Vijay was last seen in hit Tamil film Varisu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.