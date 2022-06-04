Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Vikram box office day 1 collection: Kamal Haasan's film opens at Rs. 23.5 cr, is career-best opening for actor in TN
tamil cinema

Vikram box office day 1 collection: Kamal Haasan's film opens at Rs. 23.5 cr, is career-best opening for actor in TN

Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram recorded an opening collection of ₹23.5 crore. This is the highest opening day collection for Kamal in Tamil Nadu. 
Kamal Haasan in a still from Vikram. 
Published on Jun 04, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya, has lived up to the pre-release hype and has managed to register a solid opening at the box-office. As per trade sources, the film has minted 23.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, making it the career-best opening for Kamal Haasan in the state. Also read: Vikram review: Kamal Haasan’s glorious comeback lays the groundwork for Tamil cinema’s most ambitious franchise

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the Indian government.

As per industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Vikram collected Rs. 23.50 crore from Tamil Nadu on the first day. He also added that the film grossed Rs. 5.02 crore in Kerala on release day.

Ramesh Bala shared Vikram's box office figures. 
As per early response for the movie on Twitter, it has opened to highly positive feedback, and is most likely expected to do very well at the box-office. The film has been dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam as well.

Vikram, which stars Suriya in a cameo, sets up the stage for a franchise in the making. Going by some crucial moments in the movie, Suriya could be playing the antagonist in Karthi’s Kaithi 2 and the next part in the Vikram franchise.

The Hindustan Times review of Vikram read: “A self-confessed Kamal Haasan fan, Lokesh not only paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘guru’, with Vikram – a sequel of sorts to Kamal’s 1986 film of the same name – he teased the beginning of a franchise; one that could keep Kamal active for years to come. Vikram allows Kamal to have fun, and he’s helped by Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who make their presence felt with strong performances.”

Topics
kamal haasan vikram vijay sethupathi fahadh faasil suriya
