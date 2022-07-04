Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan film crosses ₹300 crore in India, closes in on ₹450 crore worldwide
Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram continues to set new records at the box office. Despite seeing its first decline in theatres this week, the action-thriller managed to cross a major milestone. The film crossed the ₹300-crore-mark in India, after it recently became the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. The film is currently aiming to hit the ₹450 crore mark globally. Also read: Vikram’s box office success proves Kamal Haasan is unbeatable
Vikram released on June 3 and has been rock steady at the box office ever since. It made ₹164.75 crore in its first week in the theatres, followed by a business of ₹72.50 crore in week two, ₹38.50 crore in week three and ₹21.50 crores in its fourth week. The film finished its fifth-weekend raking in approximately ₹5.25 crore and is expected to earn more.
The film has done impressive business overseas as well, raking in over ₹120 crore from the overseas market alone. However, its Hindi-dubbed version has not been able to replicate the success of recent south hits like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.
The film's box office earning is expected to take a hit this week as it will get its digital release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it ties to his previous film Kaithi and sets up a cinematic universe, which will soon see sequels of both the films. Vikram is also a spiritual successor to Kamal Haasan's 1986 film of the same name.
It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Produced by Kamal Haasan and Mahendran under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the film has marked Kamal Haasan's comeback after four years.
(With ANI inputs)