Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan film crosses 300 crore in India, closes in on 450 crore worldwide

Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram continues to set new records at the box office. Despite seeing its first decline in theatres this week, the action-thriller managed to cross a major milestone. The film crossed the ₹300-crore-mark in India, after it recently became the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. The film is currently aiming to hit the ₹450 crore mark globally. Also read: Vikram’s box office success proves Kamal Haasan is unbeatable

Vikram released on June 3 and has been rock steady at the box office ever since. It made ₹164.75 crore in its first week in the theatres, followed by a business of ₹72.50 crore in week two, ₹38.50 crore in week three and ₹21.50 crores in its fourth week. The film finished its fifth-weekend raking in approximately ₹5.25 crore and is expected to earn more.

The film has done impressive business overseas as well, raking in over ₹120 crore from the overseas market alone. However, its Hindi-dubbed version has not been able to replicate the success of recent south hits like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

The film's box office earning is expected to take a hit this week as it will get its digital release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it ties to his previous film Kaithi and sets up a cinematic universe, which will soon see sequels of both the films. Vikram is also a spiritual successor to Kamal Haasan's 1986 film of the same name.

It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Produced by Kamal Haasan and Mahendran under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the film has marked Kamal Haasan's comeback after four years.

(With ANI inputs)

