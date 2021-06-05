Vikram: Here are some lesser known facts about Ponniyin Selvan actor

The superstar of Tamil cinema and an award-winning actor, Kennedy John Victor is widely known as Vikram. Be it masala entertainers or intense concept-based stories, Vikram has excelled in both. He is often called Chiyaan Vikram by his fans.

There are many lesser-known facts about the actor despite his popularity. Here is some trivia from Vikram’s eventful life.

Vikram's debut film was a box office disaster

Vikram made his first appearance in films with En Kadhal Kanmani in 1990. The film bombed at the box office.

His father ran away from home

The actor’s father ran away from home to start a career in films, but did not succeed and only managed to do side roles in Tamil films and TV serials. This incident was a turning point for the Annaiyn actor who started taking theatre lessons and, later, excelled in acting.

His entry into Hindi films

It was director Mani Ratnam who introduced Vikram to Bollywood. The actor’s first Hindi film was the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film, Raavan and Raavanan.

Vikram's voice behind prominent stars

Apart from being an actor, Vikram has also been a dubbing artist for long. He lent his voice to many prominent stars.

Vikram compared to Hollywood actor Christian Bale

Vikram is often praised for his versatility. He is often compared to Hollywood's Christian Bale.

Vikram's film dubbed in German

Mani Ratnam’s directorial Raavanan which starred Aishwarya Rai and Vikram, became the first-ever Indian film to be dubbed in the German language.

Vikram rose to prominence with Sethu

Despite making his screen debut in 1990, it was with Sethu (1999) that Vikram gained popularity. The film was a major hit and grossed over ₹50 million at the box office. This was followed by the success of 2001 film Dhill and Gemini in 2002.

Vikram will be seen next in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated to release next year. He also other projects in Tamil and Telugu including Cobra, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna and Dhruva Natchathiram.