Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who was the star of the epic win in the second test match against England in Chennai, was caught grooving to the hit song from Tamil film Master in a viral video on Twitter.

A video clip of Ashwin doing the famous shoulder drop step of actor Vijay from Vaathi Coming song from Master has been shared over 5000 times. In the video, as Ashwin performs the step, one can hear loud cheer from the audience.

After the big margin win against England in the second test, Ashwin thanked the Chennai audience for their support.

Vaathi Coming is a chartbuster number from Master. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, it’s the introduction song of Vijay’s character in his latest release Master.

Interestingly, Ashwin is a big fan of Vijay’s Master. After recently watching the film, he said: "I saw Master, Vera Level mass the film is. Awesome songs, acting by Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. I was totally blown away. Though there were mixed reviews, I totally enjoyed the film."

Also read: Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is the story of an alcoholic college warden taking the local rowdy head on to save a bunch of children at a correctional facility. The film was a blockbuster at the ticket windows.