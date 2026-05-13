‘We should not see Vijay just as a film star’: Kamal Haasan defends new CM of Tamil Nadu, says it is a matter of ‘pride’

Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences, but it seems like they’re rallying behind Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), ending days of suspense on Tamil Nadu government formation. Actor Kamal Haasan has now publicly shown his support for Vijay taking on the role of CM, saying that anyone can join politics from any field of work. (Also read: Rajinikanth smiles, refuses to comment when asked about Vijay becoming CM of Tamil Nadu. Watch)

What Kamal said about Vijay

Kamal Haasan has come out in support of Vijay as the new CM of Tamil Nadu.

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On May 13, Kamal was spotted at the Chennai airport, where he answered a few questions from reporters. One of them asked Kamal whether he had any advice for another actor from the film industry who has joined politics. He said, “My congratulations to the new government of Tamil Nadu. The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. It has been discussed for a long time and has now been implemented. It is appreciable."

‘Anyone can come to politics from any field’

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, “We should not just see Vijay as a film star. He has other responsibilities as well. Anyone can come to politics from any field. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from our industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, “We should not just see Vijay as a film star. He has other responsibilities as well. Anyone can come to politics from any field. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from our industry.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A day ago, Kamal had shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, Kamal had shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.” {{/usCountry}}

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He had also congratulated Vijay after he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” he wrote.

About Vijay's landmark win

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. He received congratulatory messages from several film personalities on social media. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, went on to amass the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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