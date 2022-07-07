When Dhanush was laughed at on Kaadhal Kondein sets, told that he looks like an 'auto rickshaw driver': 'I cried'

Actor Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the The Gray Man on July 15. In an old interview, Dhanush talked about the time when people on the sets of his 2003 film Kaadhal Kondein made fun of his looks. He added that after hearing the comments, he went back to his room and ‘cried out loud’. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor responds to troll who said he can 'never get in shape': 'I don't hide behind a picture'

Dhanush made his acting debut in 2002 with the sleeper hit film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. He later delivered successful films such as, 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018), Asuran (2019) and many more.

During a 2015 interaction with Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander and Sathish, Dhanush spoke about his initial days in the industry and how people used to make fun of him. He said, “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the sets laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body shamed me”. He added that he started thinking, “Why can't an auto driver be a hero?”

The actor will soon be seen in his first international project The Gray Man. The film is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six (Ryan) being hunted by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and several international assassins. It will release in select theatres on July 15 and on Netflix on

