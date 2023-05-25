When Karthi was thrown out of a theatre while watching Rangeela: 'Got tickets for the next shows, came back inside'

Actor Karthi, who was recently seen playing the character of Vanthiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, was once thrown out of a theatre during a show of Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan’s 1995 film Rangeela. During the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS1) last year in Mumbai, Karthi recalled the incident, while talking about the experience of watching Hindi films during his college days. Also read: Karthi meets fans at home as they travel from Japan to Chennai to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. See pics

Karthi was thrown out of a theatre as he watched Rangeela.

Karthi, who turned 46 on Thursday, revealed why him and his group of friends were thrown out of a theatre, which was playing Rangeela. He went on to add that if Tanha Tanha from Rangeela is played, it will take him back to his college days.

Karthi was thrown out of the theatre for this reason

“I’ve watched so many Hindi films during my college times. I clearly remember Rangeela (1995). We went there to watch Tanha Tanha. We were running inside the theatre. We had to be thrown out. But we got the tickets for the next shows and that is how we came back inside,” he had said during a media interaction in 2022 in Mumbai.

Earlier, Karthi spoke about why Ponniyin Selvan 1 couldn’t register the same kind of impact at the box-office in the North as it did in Tamil Nadu. In a pre-release media interaction in 2022, he said that audiences in the North did find it a bit difficult to follow PS1.

Karthi opened up on why PS1 couldn’t receive the same kind of response from audiences in the North vis-à-vis Allu Arjun's Telugu drama Pushpa and Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara.

“I think they (North audience) found it a little difficult to understand. That’s what I felt from my understanding of the reception. Imagine reading a novel with so many character names, you forget some of them when you reach the tenth page. Think that’s what happened with them,” Karthi had said.

Karthi will be next seen in Japan

On the career-front, Karthi currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Japan. The film’s makers on Thursday announced via a poster that the film will release for Diwali.

Japan marks Karthi’s maiden collaboration with director Raju Murugan, who recently directed a segment in Prime Video's Tamil anthology, Modern Love: Chennai. He also has a yet-untitled Tamil film with director Nalan Kumaraswamy in the offing.

