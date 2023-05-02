Karthi meets fans at home as they travel from Japan to Chennai to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. See pics

Actor Karthi took out time to meet and interact with his ardent fans who came all the way from Japan to Chennai to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. Terumi Kakubari Fujieda and Isao Endo, who’ve been fans of Karthi for a long time, travelled all the way from Japan to catch him in Mani Ratnam’s film. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 4 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film earns over ₹200 crore gross worldwide) Karthi welcomed fans who had travelled from Japan to see his film at his home.

Having learnt from their visit, Karthi took out time to meet and interact with them. He also got pictures clicked with them. In an interview with DT Next, Terumi said that she had come to Chennai just for three days to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. She flew back to Japan on Monday night. She also said she lived in India for two years before the pandemic.

Talking about how she started following Karthi’s work, she said, “When I was in Chennai , I watched Tamil films. I immediately liked Karthi. I have watched Kaithi several times. Since Tamil is a totally different language, I follow subtitles. Being Japanese, English subtitles are also difficult to follow. So, only when a DVD with Japanese subtitles was released, I bought it and ended up watching it often. It would be really grateful and helpful if Tamil films release in our country with Japanese subtitles.”

Karthi plays the character of commander Vandhiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. Ponniyin Selvan 2 released worldwide in cinemas last Friday. In its opening weekend worldwide, the film grossed over ₹200 crore.

Recently, Karthi spoke about why Ponniyin Selvan 1 couldn’t register the same kind of impact at the box office in the North as it did in Tamil Nadu. In a pre-release media interaction, he said that audiences in the North did find it a bit difficult to follow Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Karthi opened up on why Ponniyin Selvan 1 couldn’t receive the same kind of response from audiences in the North vis-à-vis Telugu film Pushpa and Kannada film Kantara.

“I think they (North audience) found it a little difficult to understand. That’s what I felt from my understanding of the reception. Imagine reading a novel with so many character names, you forget some of them when you reach the tenth page. Think that’s what happened with them,” Karthi shared.

