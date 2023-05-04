When Trisha said she was not interested in acting, preferred modelling. Watch old video

Trisha Krishnan, who is currently basking in the phenomenal response to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, completed 20 years in the film industry last September. Did you know that she was never interested in acting at one point in her career and even said that she was content doing modelling? (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam told Trisha Krishnan to take inspiration from this politician to play Kundavai)

Trisha Krishnan’s Eid wish for fans came giftwrapped like this...(Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

When she was in class 12, Trisha started taking up modelling assignments. However, she had said in an interview that acting is not her cup of tea. As the actor celebrates her 40th birthday on Thursday, we take you to her interview in which she spoke about her career.

In a throwback interview with actor Yugi Sethu, Trisha talked about modelling and why she had no acting ambitions. Trisha, at first, sang a song. She told Yugi that she is studying in Class 12. Yugi then asked her if modelling was her own interest or if she was asked by her parents to go for it. After telling him that she came to the field in her own interest, she clarified that acting wasn't her cup of tea.

Towards the end of the clip, Yugi asked Trisha if people can see her on the big screen. She had said, “No no, not at all. Acting is not my cup of tea, I prefer modelling.”

Many years later, Yugi Sethu worked with Trisha in Kamal Haasan’s Thoongavanam. At the film’s pre-release Yugi recalled the interview with Trisha on his show and said he was proud of her growth.

Fans saw Trisha last in Ponniyin Selvan 2 in which she essayed the character of Kundhavi. She recently reunited with actor Vijay after 17 years in the Tamil film Leo, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Two days after Leo went on the floors in Kashmir in February, pictures of Trisha from Chennai airport had surfaced on social media. This paved way for rumours that she has exited the project.

Trisha’s mom Uma had clarified the rumours while talking to a television channel. She had said that Trisha is still part of the project. She also rubbished the reports that claimed Trisha returned home because she fell ill due to the extremely cold weather in Kashmir.

