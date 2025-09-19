Who was Robo Shankar? Tamil actor-comedian dies at 46

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar died in Chennai on Thursday evening after battling liver and kidney ailments. He had been diagnosed with jaundice earlier this week. He was 46. Robo Shankar died in Chennai on September 18.(X/@VijayFansTrends)

Health scare

On Thursday, September 18, Shankar collapsed at his home. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). During his treatment, doctors found that he was also suffering from liver and kidney ailments, and despite their best efforts, his condition worsened, and he died at around 8:30 PM.

Robo Shankar: Television and film career

Robo Shankar first became known on television, where his comedy sketches made him a household name. He later moved into films and acted alongside leading Tamil stars.

Some of his noted performances came in Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari, and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran. He also appeared in big releases such as Viswasam, Puli, Si3, and Cobra.

He balanced both mediums for over a decade, often moving between television and films. That crossover gave him a steady presence in Tamil entertainment and made him widely recognizable.

Soon after his death was confirmed, fans began sharing clips and memories online. Some called him one of the best comic actors of his time, while others said they grew up watching his skits and would miss his humor.

On X, one user wrote: “Heartbroken, he was such a nice person” Another shared a scene from Maari with the caption: “had a chance to work with him and he was so kind and accomodative”.

Also Read: Rajinikanth confirms film with Kamal Haasan is in the works: ‘The director has not yet been decided’

Industry colleagues have also paid tribute. A few actors described him as a generous co-star and said his sets were always filled with laughter.

For many, he will be remembered not only for the characters he played, but also for the laughter he brought into homes and theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife and daughter. His funeral is scheduled to take place at his Chennai residence on Friday with family, colleagues from the film industry, and fans expected to gather for the final rites.

Also Read: Sridevi's niece, actor Maheswari says she was heartbroken when crush Ajith Kumar called her ‘chelli’

FAQs

Who was Robo Shankar?

Robo Shankar was a Tamil actor and comedian known for his works in films and television.

What happened to Robo Shankar?

He died after being treated for liver and kidney ailments, following a recent jaundice diagnosis.

When did Robo Shankar die?

He died on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at around 8:30 pm in Chennai.

How old was Robo Shankar?

He was 46 years old.

What are some of Robo Shankar’s popular films?

He appeared in Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Viswasam, Si3, and Cobra.