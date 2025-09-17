Rajinikanth confirms film with Kamal Haasan is in the works: ‘The director has not yet been decided’

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in a film together? Fans of the two have been waiting for many years for the two stars to share the screen again after many decades. The two stars of the Tamil film industry have worked in several films together in their earlier years, from Apoorva Ragangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, and Pathinaru Vayathinilele. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to reunite for an unknown project after 46 years.

What Rajinikanth said

After Kamal announced that a film with the two of them is indeed in the works, Rajinikanth confirmed that he is also in talks for the upcoming project. Speaking to media at the Chennai airport on Wednesday, Rajinikanth spilled details about the project and said, “We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to do a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act.”

Raaj Kamal Films International is Kamal Haasan's production banner. Meanwhile, Red Giant Movies is founded by actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Earlier this month, Kamaal talked about the project for the first time when he was at the SIIMA Awards to accept an award. Kamal said, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

'We don't have any competition between us'

He added, “It is you all who thought/created the competition. We don't have any competition between us. It's important that we get the chance to do this. He is like that, so am I. It might be a surprise, business-wise, but we feel at least now it's happening. We always wanted to produce each other's films.”

Fans last saw Kamal in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It is now available to watch on Netflix.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The film released in theatres last month to mixed reviews. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.