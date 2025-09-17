Sridevi's niece, actor Maheswari says she was heartbroken when crush Ajith Kumar called her ‘chelli’

Late actor Sridevi’s niece, actor Maheswari, was a guest on the recent episode of Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, along with Meena and Simran. On the show, she revealed that she had a crush on Ajith after working with him for a year and a half and felt heartbroken when he didn’t reciprocate her feelings. Ajith Kumar and Maheswari acted in two Tamil films together in the 1990s.

Maheswari about her crush on Ajith Kumar

Jagapathi asked Maheswari if she had ever had a crush on any of her co-actors, and she said, “My crush back then was Ajith Kumar. More than a crush, I mean, I respect him a lot as a person. I will tell you a sad story about it. I had a crush because we worked on two films together for a long time. Due to some delays, we worked together for almost one and a half years.” For the uninitiated, Maheswari and Ajith worked together in the 1997 Tamil films Ullaasam and Nesam.

She added that she was sad that she might not meet him anymore, only for him to make the situation worse. “I admired him so much, and it was the last day of shooting. On the last day, I was sad that I wouldn’t meet him again. Then he came to me and said, Mahi, you are like my chelli (younger sister). If you need any help from me, don’t hesitate to ask. After that, there was nothing I could do. Nothing had ever begun between us in the first place to stop,” said Maheswari, making Meena and Jagapathi crack up.

In 2000, Ajith married actor Shalini, and they have a son and a daughter together.

About Maheswari

Maheswari began her film career at the age of 17 in 1994 with the Tamil film Karuththamma. She became popular with her second Telugu film, Gulabi, in 1995. She acted in Telugu and Tamil films in the 1990s, with her most famous ones being with JD Chakravarthy. Her last film was the 2000 Telugu film Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa.

In 2008, she married Jayakrishna, a software engineer. The same year, she entered television with the Telugu TV show My Name is Manga Tayaru. In 2024, she participated in the Tamil reality TV show Start Music Season 4.