Janhvi Kapoor visits Sridevi’s favourite place in Chennai; fans recognise Maheswari in pics

Janhvi Kapoor is touring India to promote her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Accompanying her is Sridevi’s niece and yesteryear actor Maheshwari. Janhvi’s latest set of pictures on Instagram garnered attention not just for the places she visited but also because fans recognised the actor accompanying her. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she has become more religious after Sridevi's death: 'I started taking refuge in our religion') Janhvi Kapoor and Maheswari visited a temple in Chennai.

Janhvi in Chennai

Janhvi is back in Mumbai but early on Monday she shared pictures taken at a temple with Maheshwari. Dressed in a floral langa voni, Janhvi is all smiles as she poses for a picture with her cousin. She wrote, “Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time, mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Varun Dhawan commented under the pic, “Masi whose actually your sister,” referring to how Janhvi calls Maheshwari her aunt due to the age gap between them. A fan who also recognised Maheswari but seemed to not recollect her name wrote, “I remember this lady as Sridevi’s bribed niece. I believe her name is Shadeswari not sure if spelled correctly.” Another wrote, “That’s actress Maheshwari, they’re cousins.”

Maheswari has also been sharing reels of Janhvi promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi at Varanasi and Delhi. She captioned one of the reels, “The insane..infectious energy and vibe!!!the love and adulation!!!! overwhelming!!! A proud moment Jaanu Raja and it's just the beginning!!!!” Actor Vishnupriya Bhimeneni commented, “Ur such an angel Jahnavi is so lucky to have u.”

About Maheswari

Maheswari was popular in Telugu and Tamil films between 1994-2000. She acted with actors like Jagapathi Babu, JD Chakravarthy, Ravi Teja, Ajith Kumar, Vikram, Prabhu, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Deva, and Shiva Rajkumar. She rose to fame with the 1995 film Gulabi, later acting in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1996 horror film Deyyam. Her last film was 2000’s Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa. She went on to act in TV shows like Soundaravalli in Tamil and My Name is Manga Tayaru in Telugu after that. She recently participated in the 2023 show Start Music Season 4.

Upcoming work

Janhvi has numerous films lined up including Mr and Mrs Mahi, Uljah and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Hindi. She will debut in Telugu with Devara: Part 1.