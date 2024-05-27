Janhvi Kapoor reveals she has become more religious after Sridevi's death: 'I started taking refuge in our religion'
Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her spiritual inclination being stronger, and shared how her late mother Sridevi was also devoted to Balaji.
Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming release Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor was in conversation with The Lallantop, where she opened up about how the sudden loss of her mother, actor Sridevi, changed her outlook towards life and made her more religious. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor had panic attack after watching Sridevi’s tribute video on a reality show: ‘They didn't tell us…’)
What Janhvi said
In the interview, Janhvi talked about Sridevi and said, “She believed in things like, ‘certain activities should be done on specific dates,’ ‘don’t cut hair on Fridays as it will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from entering the house,’ and ‘avoid wearing black on Fridays.’ I never believed in such superstitions. However, after she passed away, I started believing in them, maybe even too much. I don’t know if I was this religious and spiritually inclined when she was around. [When she was alive] we all followed these practices because Mamma did. But following her demise, the relationship our culture and history have with Hinduism… I think I started taking refuge in our religion a lot more.”
More details
She continued, "She used to invoke his name all the time, ‘Narayan Narayan Narayan.’ She used to visit the temple every year on her birthday when she was working. After her marriage, she stopped going. Following her death, I decided to visit the temple every year on her birthday. The first time I did, I became very emotional, but I also found great mental peace.”
Janhvi is Sridevi’s first child with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in 2018 due to an accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak, was released in theatres in July 2019. She will be seen playing a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi which hits theatres on May 31.
