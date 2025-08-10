Ajith repeatedly stops wife Shalini from touching his feet, then gives in; she says: ‘Cracks me up’

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini has shared a brief video from their visit to a temple recently. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shalini posted the clip in which she tried to touch Ajith's feet but he repeatedly stopped her. Ajith and Shalini have been married for over two decades.

Ajith applies tika on Shalini's forehead, she touches his feet

The video began with the couple standing in front of an altar. Ajith took kumkum (vermilion) and applied it to Shalini's forehead. She then tried to touch Ajith's feet, and he stopped her. The actor then placed flower petals on her head and folded his hands. A woman's voice was heard saying, "What is this?"

Shalini made a gesture and then again attempted to touch Ajith's feet, and he let her. He also made a comment, leaving the people around them in splits. Ajith then held her briefly. Sharing the video, Shalini wrote, "Melts my heart….cracks me up (smiling face with hearts and face with tears of joy emojis)." She added Eternal Blessings by Paras Nath and Angela as the background music.

Fans react to Ajith and Shalini's video

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Ajith sir and Shalini Ma’am setting couple goals, much needed for this generation and the generations to come." A fan wrote, "Most beautiful and adorable couple." "This is actually hilarious, Shalini !!!!" read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Men should learn a lot from him. What respect he is giving to his wife. How genuine they are. May god bless you all to have a long, happy, and successful life journey."

About Ajith's family, career

Ajith and Shalini tied the knot in April 2000 in Chennai a year after he proposed marriage to her. They have two children--Anoushka (born in 2008) and Aadvik (born in 2015).

The actor was recently seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. It also starred Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, and Prasanna, among others. Within a few weeks, the film earned over ₹180 crore gross in India, as per Sacnilk.com. The actor is yet to announce any upcoming projects.