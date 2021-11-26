Yashika Aanand makes first appearance after road accident, remembers late friend: ‘You’ll be missed always'. See post

Tamil actor Yashika Aanand made her first appearance months after she met with a road accident. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Yashika shared several pictures and also remembered her friend, who had died in the accident, with a note.

In the pictures, Yashika Aanand wore a yellow lehenga with golden embroidery. She wore matching bangles and earrings and kept her hair loose. Sharing the pictures, Yashika captioned the post, "I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me (wilted flower, red heart and fire emojis). #launch #inauguration #grohairadyar #anbesivam #godislove #yashika #setbacktocomeback..."

Remembering her friend, she also added, "I know you’re watching me from above (baby angel emoji)! I promise I’ll make you proud you’ll be missed always !! Love you Pav (folded hands emoji)."

Earlier in June, Yashika met with an accident on Mahabalipuram's East Coast Road in Chennai. She was travelling in a car with her friends when it rammed into a median and fell into a pit. Vallichetti Pavani, Yashika’s friend, died on the spot.

A few months ago, in an interview with The Hindu, Yashika had spoken about the accident, “The road was really dark, and I, unfortunately, hit the divider. Our car drifted sharply and then toppled over three times. Pavani was in the co-passenger’s seat, but she hadn’t put her seatbelt on and the window was open as she was getting some air. So when the crash happened, she was flung out of the open window and fell outside, hitting her head. The rest of us were inside the car, but the doors were jammed and we had to break open the sunroof to escape.”

Yashika was driving the car and had clarified that she wasn’t 'drunk or intoxicated, or using drugs of any kind'. Calling it an unfortunate accident 'that happened out of nowhere', she had taken full responsibility for it. Yashika had also said that she was 'wracked by the guilt of staying alive' and also wished that 'I had not survived'.

She rose to fame after featuring in one of the seasons of Tamil Bigg Boss. Yashika played the lead role in Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. She had a supporting role in Nota and Dhruvangal 16 among other films.

Earlier this year, Yashika completed shooting for the Tamil film Ivan Than Uthaman. She also has Raja Bheema and Pambattam in the pipeline.

