Yashika Aanand on losing her best friend in road accident: ‘I’ll forever feel guilty to be alive’

Actor Yashika Aanand, who was recently involved in a road accident and was subsequently hospitalized in critical condition, took to Instagram to mourn the death of her best friend Pavani. She said that she will forever feel guilty to be alive and hopes her family forgives her.

On June 25, Yashika Aanand met with an accident on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram in Chennai. She was travelling with her friends when their vehicle rammed into the median and fell into the nearby pit.

As per news reports, one of Yashika’s friends Vallichetti Pavani died on the spot. The accident took place around 1 am. The SUV in which Yashika was travelling with her friends was speeding and lost control and hit the median, as per onlookers.

In her latest Instagram post, Yashika wrote: “I really can’t express what I’m going through right now. I will forever feel guilty to be alive. I don’t know if I should thank God for saving me from that tragic accident or blame God my whole life for taking away my best friend from me.”





“I really miss you each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me. I’m really sorry. I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss you each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me. Hope someday your family forgives me. I’ll forever cherish our memories,” she added.

Yashika rose to fame after she featured in one of the seasons of Tamil Bigg Boss. She went on to play the lead roles in films such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and played supporting roles in Nota and Dhruvangal 16 among others.

She recently completed shooting for upcoming Tamil film Ivan Than Uthaman. She also has movies such as Raja Bheema and Pambattam gearing up for release.

ott:10