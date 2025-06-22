Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski’s divorce: What we know about their careers, net worth

Fitness influencer and entrepreneur Tammy Hembrow (31) has officially announced her divorce from Love Island Australia star Matt Zukowski (29). The surprise split follows their high-profile marriage in November 2024 and has drawn attention not just to their personal lives, but also to the significant gap in their net worth. Hembrow is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most successful influencers and entrepreneurs. Zukowski, on the other hand, rose to fame on Love Island Australia and has since co-hosted a podcast and taken on various media appearances.(@mattzukowski/Instagram)

Tammy spoke about this on TikTok, where she said: "I wanted finally tell you guys that I am going to be getting a divorce. I know a lot of you have been following my journey for years so I wanted to be open about it."

She added, “I'm not one to bring anyone down. I want to be sensitive to everyone involved and I don't want to talk about anyone but myself.”

Zukowski backed her statement with an Instagram post, saying the split was “not made lightly” and was in “the best interest of ourselves and her three children”

Alongside the breakup news, discussions have emerged about the significant financial divide between the two.

Tammy Hembrow net worth

Hembrow, 30, is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most successful influencers and entrepreneurs. She boasts a reported net worth of $50 million as per Tab report. Her wealth is largely driven by her fitness empire, Tammy Fit, her clothing label Saski Collection, and her massive social media following. With over 17 million Instagram followers, Hembrow earns hundreds of thousands through brand sponsorships and app subscriptions annually.

Matt Zukowski net worth

Zukowski, on the other hand, rose to fame on Love Island Australia and has since co-hosted a podcast and taken on various media appearances. His net worth, however, remains unconfirmed and is believed to be significantly lower than Hembrow’s.

Though the couple did not share details about a prenup or financial arrangements following the split, fans and media outlets alike have speculated about how the divorce might impact their respective brands and public images.

Neither Hembrow nor Zukowski has spoken publicly about the specific reasons behind the separation. However, both have asked for privacy and respect during this time.

Tammy Hembrow continues to run her growing fitness business and remains a prominent figure in the Australian influencer scene. Zukowski, meanwhile, is expected to return to podcasting and media work in the coming weeks.