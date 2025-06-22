Tammy Hembrow announces divorce from Love Island star Matt Zukowski in heartbreaking video; ‘I blame no one but…’

Tammy Hembrow, one of Australia's most prominent influencers, declared her divorce within a year of getting married. Influencer Tammy Hembrow reveals her divorce from Matt Zukowski via TikTok, admitting personal accountability for the marriage's end.

Following months of rumors, Hembrow finally broke down in a video that was uploaded to TikTok on Sunday, stating that she had “no other option” than to divorce Love Island star Matt Zukowski.

Tammy Hembrow takes all the blame for her marriage dissolution

The 31-year-old, who married Zukowski in November of last year, stated that she is solely to blame for the dissolution of their marriage. She refused to elaborate on the specifics.

“I wanted to finally tell you guys that I am going to be getting a divorce,” Hembrow stated in a video shared with her 2.1 million followers.

“Did I think this was gonna happen? No, did I want this? No, obviously, when you marry someone, you do it thinking, you do it thinking that it’s gonna be forever, and I blame no one but myself,” the influencer added.

“To be honest, I feel like I’ve made not the best choices when it comes to relationships, and I’ve you know, I feel like I am really good at putting on rose colored glasses or just getting, like, swept up and in it all.”

The Saski business owner claimed that the effects of the breakup on her children, Wolf, Saskia, and Posie, whom she shares with past partners, had been the toughest aspect of the separation.

“Obviously the worst part for me is that, like, I have kids, like I don’t I don’t care about me, like, I know I’ll be okay, but I just I feel, obviously, I obviously feel awful.”

According to Hembrow, the circumstance is degrading, but she intends to put her children first, get better, and go on with her life.

Matt Zukowski issues statement; ‘It’s with a heavy heart…’

On Sunday, Zukowski also shared a statement on the divorce, stating that it was an extremely difficult decision.

Zukowski also posted a statement, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate.”

“Both of us have struggled with making this decision; however, we need to do what is right for ourselves and her 3 children.

“This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and space at this time as we navigate the split.”

The duo has been avoiding breakup rumors ever since a follower saw the social media star sobbing in a restroom in March.

Hembrow returned to her maiden name on Instagram, and the pair repeatedly unfollowed each other in the weeks and months following the event.